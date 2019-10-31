Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 4,675 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,530.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

