Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 33,869 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

NEM stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $41.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,460.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $28,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,733.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $1,795,074. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

