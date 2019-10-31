McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Down to $136.79

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.15, but opened at $136.79. McKesson shares last traded at $132.70, with a volume of 1,561,090 shares trading hands.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 175.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

