Maxim Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $305.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

DPZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.62. The stock had a trading volume of 733,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

