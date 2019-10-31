Maxim Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $305.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.
DPZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.62. The stock had a trading volume of 733,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.