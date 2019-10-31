Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.80

Press coverage about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 5,439,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

