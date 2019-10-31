Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 206,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

