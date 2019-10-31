Matrix Trust Co Takes $103,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 484,648 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 453,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 15,532,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,900,961. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.