Matrix Trust Co Acquires 88 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 3.81% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

JKI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.98. 5,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

