Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.67.
About Mastercraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.
