Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

