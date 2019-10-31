Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 10,842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,537,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,515. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.