Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $735,500.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $747,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $749,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $735,950.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $742,600.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

