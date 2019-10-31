Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by Cfra

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 15,925,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

