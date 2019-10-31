Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 15,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,174,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,945. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

