Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) versus BKF Capital Group (NYSE:BKFG) Financial Contrast

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Manning and Napier has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manning and Napier and BKF Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $161.33 million 0.17 $3.20 million $0.22 7.86 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Manning and Napier has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Manning and Napier pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Manning and Napier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manning and Napier and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 1.49% 8.12% 5.70% BKF Capital Group N/A 21.42% 18.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manning and Napier and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Manning and Napier beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

