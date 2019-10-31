MAI Capital Management Takes $906,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 646,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.