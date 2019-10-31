MAI Capital Management Has $992,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 344.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $10,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

