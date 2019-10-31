MAI Capital Management Buys 265 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $238.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $241.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.