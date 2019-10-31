MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $101.48 and a 12-month high of $165.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

