MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,355,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,341,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,496,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $764,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $165.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

