MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 351.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $120.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

