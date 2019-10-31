Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,533% compared to the typical volume of 299 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIC opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIC shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

