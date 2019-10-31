MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $18.55 Average PT from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.