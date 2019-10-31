M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

MHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

