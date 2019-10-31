M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Down 11.2% on Disappointing Earnings

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $38.71, 2,901,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 542% from the average session volume of 451,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,023. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

