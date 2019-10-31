Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

