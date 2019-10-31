Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

LULU traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,577. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $209.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

