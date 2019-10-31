Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

LULU opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

