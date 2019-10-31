Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

