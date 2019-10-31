Lowell A. Seifter Sells 4,131 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBTB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 156,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.