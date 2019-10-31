Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,487,000 after buying an additional 1,772,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $14,221,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 320.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,059,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 807,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,207,000 after buying an additional 472,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,665,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

