Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

