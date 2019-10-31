Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

