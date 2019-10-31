Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $943,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

