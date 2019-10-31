Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,751 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $190,193.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,391 shares of company stock valued at $76,286,662. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.