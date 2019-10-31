Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) were up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 1,750 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company's products include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers.

