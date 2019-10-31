LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

