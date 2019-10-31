Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $18.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 102.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $2,400.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,779.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $873.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,764.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,842.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

