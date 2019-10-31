LiteDoge 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. LiteDoge has a market cap of $209,598.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.27 or 2.34824706 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027803 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000245 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

