LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Trading Up 6%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.24, approximately 197,461 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 182,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIQT shares. Stephens started coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on LiqTech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiqTech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million.

In other news, CFO Claus Toftegaard purchased 1,500 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

