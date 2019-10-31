Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 4,825,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

