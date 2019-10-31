Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,424 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,537% compared to the average daily volume of 87 put options.

In other news, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 746 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.01 per share, with a total value of $67,147.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,434.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $228,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after buying an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,081,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 278.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

