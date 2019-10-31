Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $299.84 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.