Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.17

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

