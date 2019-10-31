Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,851,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 839,317 shares.The stock last traded at $58.37 and had previously closed at $57.50.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.