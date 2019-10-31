Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,020. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

LPT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

