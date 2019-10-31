Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 291,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 113,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 65,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,905. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

