Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.80

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 29441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

