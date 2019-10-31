Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.