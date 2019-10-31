Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 10%

Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 44,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 58,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

